Tata Steel Executive Murder Case: Delhi-Based Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Days after Tata Steel's National Business Head Vinay Tyagi was reportedly stabbed to death on the night of May 3, Friday, the accused hailing from New Delhi has been nabbed and killed in an encounter. The accused has been identified as Akki alias Daksh who was killed in an exchange of gun fire between him and the cops. Daksh was accused of looting and killing Tata Steel's National Business Head Vinay Tyagi on the night of May 3.

Tata Steel's National Business Head Vinay Tyagi was reportedly stabbed to death on the night of May 3, Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Vinay Tyagi was left in a severely injured state on the road near Khaitan Public School in Shalimar garden. After a passer by noticed him, police and his family members were informed about the incident and Vinay was immediately rushed to Narendra Mohan Hospital by his family members. He succumbed to the injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. The police have launched an investigation after they were informed of the incident.

Vinay Tyagi survived by wife and two children

Vinay Tyagi was 42-year-old and was a resident of house number 66, Rajendra Nagar sector 5. He used to live with his wife and two children. He was targeted with an intention of robbery by a group of unidentified men when he was returning back home from work. Daksh who was killed in encounter was the prime accused who actually killed Tyagi. Police said that Tyagi had a long telephonic conversation with his family members at 11:30 pm on May 3 after which there was no contact established with him. He was found in a pool of blood in a severely injured state few hours after the telephonic conversation.