Corona strikes Patna politics

Patna

On Sunday, Patna Municipal Corporation and state health department officials sanitised the 10, Circular Road bungalow of RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi as 13 members in the residential office of the Yadavs was found to be Covid-19 positive.

Their two former minister sons, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, and Tej Pratap Yadav, stay in the bungalow. Rabri Devi has been advised home isolation as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, national secretary-general of JDU, RCP Singh, an MP, his wife and six members in his official bungalow near the VIP Strand Road area which is close to Raj Bhawan, have been admitted to AIIMS here. They tested coronavirus positive on Saturday. Singh had been engaged in the virtual rallies organised by JDU for the last 15 days. The party has cancelled its proposed mega rally scheduled for August 7.

Two other JDU MLAs, Lallan Paswan and Sunil Chaudhury, too have been rushed to AIIMS after contracting the virus.

Last week, Sunil Kumar Singh, a BJP legislator, had died of coronavirus.

In a tweet, District Magistrate of Patna K Ravi declared that he has been hit by coronavirus and has gone into a fortnight of isolation handing over the charge to his junior colleague Richi Pandey.

Earlier, BJP's Bettiah district unit president fell victim to the virus attack and died in Bettiah sadar hospital.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, the vice-president, and 75 office bearers who had attended the party's virtual rallies, too were hit by the virus and were admitted to hospitals. Moreover, three cabinet colleagues of the chief minister have also been treated for Covid-19 in AIIMS.

Over 55,000 people in Bihar have been found coronavirus positive with Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur having the highest numbers. In Patna, 594 fresh cases were detected on Sunday.

According to official sources, 28 staff members and one doctor in Patna Medical College Hospital, 12 in IGIIMS have tested positive. Since March, 14 doctors from different hospitals have died due to Covid-19.

All parties have urged the Election Commission to postpone the elections. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha too demanded rescheduling of the elections slated for October-November.