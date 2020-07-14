Coronavirus in Bihar: COVID-19 ravages BJP HQ in Patna, 75 leaders test positive

Following an alarming surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, the state government on Tuesday decided to extend total lockdown in the state till July 31.

The decision to enforce lockdown till month end was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar.

During the lockdown period, all modes of transport and places of religious worship will remain shut and only essential services will be allowed.

The BJP headquarters in Birchandra Patel Road here is worst affected due to coronavirus. A team of Indian medical Council of Research (ICMR) in its report submitted on Tuesday disclosed 75 out of 100 BJP leaders who were examined on Monday have tested positive.