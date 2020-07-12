Amid COVID-19 outbreak, NDA softens stance on holding Bihar polls; Sushil Kumar Modi says EC will take 'appropriate decision'

PATNA: As several districts in Bihar reimposed lockdown restrictions following an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, the BJP now finds the atmosphere for assembly elections unconducive.

In a major climbdown from his earlier a firm stand regarding the holding the assembly elections as per schedule in October-November, one of Bihar's senior-most BJP leaders as well as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi has now left the ball in the court of the Election Commission.

In a tweet that was revised within an hour Modi said, "Bihar assembly elections are three months away from now. It is difficult to predict the condition arising out of the coronavirus till then. It is the Election Commission which will assess the situation and take an appropriate decision. There should not be any political statement (speculation) on the preparations by the EC".

The NDA, he said, would abide by the decision of the Commission.