Tejashwi Prasad Yadav apologises for 'mistakes and lapses' during Lalu's rule in Bihar

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has tendered a public apology to the people of the state. Yadav admitted that there may have been mistakes made during the 15 years of RJD rule, adding that he himself had been very young at the time. Nonetheless, the politician has apologied for 15 years of "lapses and wrongs" in Bihar.

He also promised that if elected to power again, RJD would work for the development of the state.

Tejashwi, the younger son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi said, "I admit there might have been wrongs committed or mistakes made during the 15 years of our rule."

He pleaded ignorance for what had happened in these 15 years, saying he was too young during that period. Still, he said, "I seek forgiveness from you".

Tejashwi was born in November, 1989 and Lalu became the Chief Minister after four months in March, 1990.

Tejashwi was speaking at a programme to admit some Congress and JDU leaders into the RJD. Those joining RJD,including Dr Kaplana Rai, the granddaughter of late chief minister, Daroga Prasad Rai. Incidentally, she is the cousin of Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap's estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai.

She is likely to be fielded against Chandrika Rai, the father of Aishwarya from Parsa in Saran district.