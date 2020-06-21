Bihar CM Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi; seeks censorship of online streaming platforms

Censorship of viewing material has long been a bone of contention for content creators in India, with many looking favourably at online streaming platforms for the relative flexibility that they offer. But this could end soon, if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has any say in the matter.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking censorship of streaming services. In a letter to the PM, he demanded the same to ensure that viewers were denied access to “inappropriate content”.

Kumar opines that the lack of censorship can lead to people -- including children -- being able to access content that has high levels of violence and obscenity that can in turn impact the minds of viewers. Reportedly, he adds that long term viewership of such content can contribute to societal problems, including crimes against women and minors.

Another grievance mentioned by the Chief Minister pertains to content of a sexual nature. While Nitish Kumar in his letter opposed suggestive content available on streaming platforms, his concern also extended to pornography. As per the report, he has also sought a ban on porn websites and other 'inappropriate' content on the internet.