'Questions cannot be anti-national...': Kamal Haasan slams Modi govt for 'emotional manipulation' over Galwan clash

On Sunday, the Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam took to Twitter with a strong statement, urging the Prime Minister and his supporters to not "emotionally manipulate" people. He said that millions of "true nationalists", including himself, were "deeply pained" by the soldiers' sacrifice.

"Our questions around that to the office of the PM cannot be treated as anti-national. The right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth," Haasan wrote.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, he noted that the PM "has frequented China more times than any other PM since independence". He also said that the Mahabalipuram summit had been touted as a diplomatic success.

"Merely 8 months later, the Chinese stab us in the back by killing our unarmed soldiers. If that is the result of the government's diplomacy then either their strategy has failed miserably or they failed to read the intentions of the Chinese correctly. In both cases, it is the government who needs to answer a few more questions," he added.