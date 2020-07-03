FPJ Fast Facts: 7 things Modi said in Ladakh's Nimu

On Friday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a surprise trip to Nimu in Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and reached Leh around 9.30 am.

During the course of his visit, Modi was briefed by senior Army officers and interacted with personnel from the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Where is Nimu?

Nimo is an area in the Leh district of Ladakh. It is located in the Likir tehsil, 35 km from Leh, at an elevation of about 11,000 feet. Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.