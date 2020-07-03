FPJ Fast Facts: 7 things Modi said in Ladakh's Nimu

On Friday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a surprise trip to Nimu in Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and reached Leh around 9.30 am.
During the course of his visit, Modi was briefed by senior Army officers and interacted with personnel from the Army, Air Force and ITBP.
Where is Nimu?
Nimo is an area in the Leh district of Ladakh. It is located in the Likir tehsil, 35 km from Leh, at an elevation of about 11,000 feet. Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.
Here's all you need to know about what the Prime Minister said, summed up in 7 sentences:
1. His visit comes in the wake of the Galwan valley clash, and acknowledging and remembering the sacrifice made by Indian soldiers, Modi said that those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomize the country's ethos of bravery.
2. Prime Minister Modi also paid rich tributes to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, and paid homage to both Mother India and to the brave soldiers who serve the country.
3. Taking an apparent dig at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development was here.
4. While India remained committed to peace, Modi emphasised that this was not a weakness, adding that the country was capable of giving a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress.
5. The Prime Minister reminded that India is growing increasingly stronger, be it in naval might, air power, space power and the strength of the army, as well as modernization of weapons and upgradation of infrastructure.
6. Alongside recalling the long history of bravery and competence of Indian troops, Modi also highlighted recent initiatives of the government such as creation of CDS, construction of a grand National War Memorial, fulfilment of OROP.
7. Speaking about the locale he was in, Modi paid homage to Ladakh’s culture as well as the noble teachings of Kushok Bakula Rimpoche, describing Ladakh as a land of sacrifice and a land that has given several patriots.
Watch the Prime Minister's speech below:
