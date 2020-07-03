Photo

Updated on

Sending China a message: Check out best pics of PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh's Nimu

By FPJ Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu on Friday.
Photo: ANI

On Friday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise trip to Ladakh, visiting forward locations in Nimu and interacting with personnel from the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Take a look at some of the photos from the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh, being briefed by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu on Friday.
Photo: ANI
Photo: Amit Shah/Twitter
Photo: Amit Shah/Twitter
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: narendramodi.in/
Photo: BJP/Twitter
Photo: BJP/Twitter

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in