Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt over withdrawn police communique that suggested migrants were likely to commit crimes

In recent times, there has been an influx of migants returning to their home states amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Towards the end of May, Bihar's additional DG of police (law and order) sent out a letter that warned all district magistrates, SPs and Railway police officials of a possible rise in crimes committed by the returnees.
The letter opined that faced with unemployment, these individuals could resort to different types of crime – both in an organised manner and at an individual level. Contradicting the Chief Minister, the letter had said that it would be impossible to provide jobs to the migrants as their number were too great, and that they would "commit crimes to earn".
The letter had been withdrawn on June 4, but continues to be a talking point for the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took to Twitter stating that the party had put up a hoarding that quoted a controversial letter sent out . He also shared a video where he can be seen participating in efforts to put the hoarding up.
The unemployment factor mentioned in the letter has also become a bone of contention, with Yadav wondering why migrants were being denied their employment rights.
"We put up hoardings of this letter in Patna today to highlight the negative and poor attitude of the Bihar government and its hatred towards the poor," Yadav wrote on Twitter.
In a video of the incident that he posted alongside, the RJD leader can be seen putting the poster up. Yadav also urged all 'justice-loving colleagues' to "expose the disgusting thinking of the poor of this ruthless government".
(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)