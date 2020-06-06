Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt over withdrawn police communique that suggested migrants were likely to commit crimes

In recent times, there has been an influx of migants returning to their home states amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Towards the end of May, Bihar's additional DG of police (law and order) sent out a letter that warned all district magistrates, SPs and Railway police officials of a possible rise in crimes committed by the returnees.

The letter opined that faced with unemployment, these individuals could resort to different types of crime – both in an organised manner and at an individual level. Contradicting the Chief Minister, the letter had said that it would be impossible to provide jobs to the migrants as their number were too great, and that they would "commit crimes to earn".

The letter had been withdrawn on June 4, but continues to be a talking point for the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal.