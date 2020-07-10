Coronavirus in Bihar: Patna and 14 other districts go into complete lockdown as cases rise

The week-long complete lockdown has been imposed in Bihar following reports of rising coronavirus cases. In addition to Patna, 14 other districts' administrations have re-imposed lockdown when measures introduced in the first phase on March 24.

In Patna, all central and state government offices, undertakings and corporations have been closed. District Magistrate K Ravi has instructed officers to work from home. All private offices, commercial establishments, malls, shopping complexes will remain shut.

The historic Mahabir Mandir opposite Patna Junction which had re-opened last month was again shut for a week. Being a Saturday, the devotees had turned up in large numbers, but were disappointed as the main entrance of the temple complex was locked.

Reports of enforcement of lockdown 5 received from other parts of the state also claimed successful enforcement. At some places, the district magistrates and SPs were also seen on the roads ensuring strict enforcement of lockdown.