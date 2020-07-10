Coronavirus in Bihar: Patna and 14 other districts go into complete lockdown as cases rise

The week-long complete lockdown has been imposed in Bihar following reports of rising coronavirus cases. In addition to Patna, 14 other districts' administrations have re-imposed lockdown when measures introduced in the first phase on March 24.
In Patna, all central and state government offices, undertakings and corporations have been closed. District Magistrate K Ravi has instructed officers to work from home. All private offices, commercial establishments, malls, shopping complexes will remain shut.
The historic Mahabir Mandir opposite Patna Junction which had re-opened last month was again shut for a week. Being a Saturday, the devotees had turned up in large numbers, but were disappointed as the main entrance of the temple complex was locked.
Reports of enforcement of lockdown 5 received from other parts of the state also claimed successful enforcement. At some places, the district magistrates and SPs were also seen on the roads ensuring strict enforcement of lockdown.
All modes of public transport and private vehicles were off the roads with policemen and women punishing the violators. Many of them were fined on the spot for not using masks. State Transport Corporation continued its bus services from Patna airport for the passengers only.
Union law justice and IT minister Ravishankar Prasad, who represents Patna in Lok Sabha talked to the health minister Mangal Pandey about latest developments on the corona front and suggested AIIMS, Patna should also be declared COVID dedicated hospital. He appealed to his electorate to help ensure success of lockdown in Patna and assured uninterrupted supply of essential items.
Meanwhile, with 375 more cases being reported on Saturday, number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar mounted to 1,45,000.
The main state secretariat building housing the offices of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, chief secretary was also closed today for sanitization. Four members of the office of the deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi have been found Corona positive patients. Modi has been advised to work from home as the entire floor of the state secretariat where his office is located has been sealed.
