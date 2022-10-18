e-Paper Get App
Noida dog attack: Strays pull out intestines of 1-year-old; kid dies at hospital

In an horrific incident on Monday, a one-year-old son of a labourer asleep on roads was brutally attacked by stray dogs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Noida dog attack: Strays pull out intestines of 1-year-old; kid dies at hospital | Pinterest/Twitter
Noida: After rampant dog attack cases in the city, yet another incident has shocked citizens. In an horrific incident on Monday, a one-year-old son of a labourer asleep on roads was brutally attacked by stray dogs. Following the incident, the child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, however, the surgery was unsuccessful to mark the minor's death.

Reportedly, the incident took place in a Noida housing society named Lotus Boulevard. The kid was admitted to the ICU after his intestines were pulled out in the attack, India Today reported, further adding that the child died earlier on Tuesday at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital succumbing to injuries.

article-image

Residents fear safety of their kids, seek action

Discussing over the unfortunate incident, a video shared by a journalist shows residents expressing their fear over the recent dog attacks in Noida. A worried father was heard saying, "Today, a child has died. Tomorrow, even my child may die... I fear to being able to send her out of home. I seek a solution towards this." "Necessary action being taken by Police," ANI quoted the Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

article-image

