Noida dog attack: Strays pull out intestines of 1-year-old; kid dies at hospital | Pinterest/Twitter

Noida: After rampant dog attack cases in the city, yet another incident has shocked citizens. In an horrific incident on Monday, a one-year-old son of a labourer asleep on roads was brutally attacked by stray dogs. Following the incident, the child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, however, the surgery was unsuccessful to mark the minor's death.

Reportedly, the incident took place in a Noida housing society named Lotus Boulevard. The kid was admitted to the ICU after his intestines were pulled out in the attack, India Today reported, further adding that the child died earlier on Tuesday at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital succumbing to injuries.

Residents fear safety of their kids, seek action

Discussing over the unfortunate incident, a video shared by a journalist shows residents expressing their fear over the recent dog attacks in Noida. A worried father was heard saying, "Today, a child has died. Tomorrow, even my child may die... I fear to being able to send her out of home. I seek a solution towards this." "Necessary action being taken by Police," ANI quoted the Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

The 7 month old child who was mauled by the dog in Lotus boulevard society has died in hospital. The child belonged to the labourer working there.

The child intestines were pulled out. The child had to go through surgery which was unsuccessful.

Angry residents. pic.twitter.com/FGXYCMqBcj — Milan Sharma MSD (@Milan_reports) October 18, 2022

UP | 1-year-old child died after he was bitten by a stray dog in Noida's Sector 39 area yesterday. The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night. Necessary action being taken by Police: Gautam Budh Nagar Police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2022