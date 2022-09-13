Watch: Young boys run to escape stray dog attack in Kerala’s Kannur

ANI

In a video posted by ANI, we can see two boys being chased by street dogs. Few seconds into the now-viral video, which happens to be a CCTV footage, they are seen running to their best efforts inorder to escape dog bite. The video shows that the duo manage a narrow escape from the dogs as they enter and slam the gate of a residence.

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Earlier this week, in Kerala, a Class 7 was brutally attacked by a street dog in Kozhikode. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV and shared on Reddit under r/kerala. The 51-second video showed a boy casually cycling near his residence when a dog suddenly jumps from the neighbouring lane to attack him.