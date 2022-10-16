e-Paper Get App
Haryana: Another 'pet' pit bull dog attacks woman and children, lady receives 50 stitches all over her body

The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Kanpur bans rearing of Pitbull, Rottweiler dog breeds | Photo: Pexels
A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog at Baliar Khurd village in Haryana's Rewari. The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family.

Suraj, former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked her. The pet attacked their two children also.

article-image

Others came to the rescue

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Suraj said, “Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.”

