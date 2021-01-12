No takers for farm committee: Pro-reform law votaries on panel, say farmer unions

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the apex body of the farmers, on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay implementation of the three contentious farm laws, but declared it will not meet a 4-member panel appointed by it since all the members had in the past supported these so-called reforms.

The farmers said none of them appeared before the Supreme Court since they did not perceive farm laws as a legal issue; rather, they saw it as a matter of livelihood.

They said the Supreme Court appears to have been misguided by various forces in choosing the committee members. "These are the people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same," they said.