Rahul Gandhi to visit Tamil Nadu for Jallikattu to lend 'moral' support to farmers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagiri said here on Tuesday.

Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, he told reporters here.

"The bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives," the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said.

His visit is to "honour the farmers and the valorous Tamil culture on the day of harvest festival and he will not engage in election campaign on that day," he said.