Farmers' protest: Western Railway again diverts Mumbai-Punjab trains due to ongoing agitation; here's full list

Similarly, train number 02904 'Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special' whose journey will commence on January 12, 2021, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

Western Railway said the train number 02925 'Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special' whose journey will commence on January 12, 2021, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

While train number 02926 'Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special' whose journey will commence on January 12, 2021, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes," the release said.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

(Inputs from Agencies)