'We are forming a committee': Amid ongoing farmers' protest, SC calls for speedy resolution to deadlock

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday began hearing several petitions challenging the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders. A day after it reprimanded the Centre over its handling of the farmers protest, the apex court has once again brought up the prospect of a committee with all involved parties, set up to bring about a resolution to the deadlock.



"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us," Chief Justice Bobde was quoted as saying.

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," he added.