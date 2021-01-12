'Khalistanis' have infiltrated ongoing farmers' protests at Delhi border: Centre tells SC

Hearing a slew of petitions challenging the three laws passed and the removal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders, the SC on Tuesday temporarily stayed the implementation of the three laws. This will be in place till further orders and the SC has decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions.

The allegation of a Khalistan link came up during the hearing, with the Attorney General for India asserting the same on record. "There is an application before us which says that there is a banned organisation which is helping this protest. Can the Attorney General accept or deny it?" the CJI had asked. As per ANI updates, Attorney General KK Venugopal had reiterated earlier comments to say that "Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests".

"If there is infiltration by a banned organisation and somebody is making an allegation here before us, you have to confirm it. File an affidavit by tomorrow," the CJI told Venugopal.

"We will file an affidavit in this regard and place the IB records," the Attorney General said.