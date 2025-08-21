FIR Registered Against Driver Of Rahul Gandhi's Vehicle After Policeman Injured During Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar's Nawada

Rahul Gandhi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada on August 19 (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Nawada: An FIR has been registered against the driver of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's vehicle for hitting a police constable in Bihar's Nawada district during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on August 19. The incident took place when the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra.

"Yes, a case has been registered against the driver. Further details will be made known in due course", Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone. Earlier, the Superintendent of Police had said that the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy. The police officer added that the vehicle "barely brushed against his feet," and he sustained injuries.

Copy Of The FIR:

An FIR has been registered against the drivers of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after a police officer was injured during the Voter Adhikar Yatra pic.twitter.com/B6NVUPxdgZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had shared a video clip of the incident with the claim that the police constable was crushed by Gandhi's vehicle.

In the video of the incident, which surfaced online, the Congress MP could be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep. The constable could also be seen limping in pain in the video. Gandhi made him sit in his vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra:

Gandhi launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on August 17. The yatra will run for 16 days, cover around 1,300 kilometers, and pass through over 20 districts of Bihar. The Yatra will conclude in Patna on September 1.

While unveiling the route, Rahul Gandhi appealed to citizens to join, saying this yatra was not just a march but a people’s movement to save the Constitution.

The yatra was launched ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Chori" Allegations:

Earlier this month, the Congress MP levelled "vote chori" allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP. On August 7, Gandhi, in a scathing press conference, alleged that the poll body of large-scale electoral fraud to benefit the BJP in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

On August 8, the Congress MP released another video on his X handle and reiterated "vote chori (theft)" claims. In his video, Gandhi claimed that votes were also stolen in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, apart from Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, which were highlighted earlier.

However, the EC denied the allegation leveled by Gandhi.