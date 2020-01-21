No place for Muslim clerics and their fatwas, keep them away from anti-CAA protests: Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung

New Delhi: Former Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung on Monday said that it is important for the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to remain secular, and urged Muslim clerics to stay away from them.

His stance, however, didn't go well with one protestor who voiced his disagreement while Jung was interacting with reporters.

"Ek baat mein aur aap se kehdu, ye jo protest hai, iska bohot zaruri hai ki ye secular rahe. Ye Musalmano ka andolan nahi hai. Ye Hindustan ka andolan hai. (It is very important for this protest to remain secular. This protest is not of Muslims, this is India's protest)," Jung said at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here.

Jung stated that the agitation should be led by students.