'No one else got the support Sachin did': How Congress bid adieu to Pilot

When a political crisis rose within the Congress and threatened to topple the Rajasthan state government, the party rushed senior leaders there to work out a solution. Randeep Singh Surjewala was in Jaipur as Sonia Gandhi’s envoy and it was amply obvious that he had been given a brief - to break the deadlock, work out a consensus, satisfy some demands and bring Sachin Pilot back into the Congress fold. His utterances over the last 72 hours since he landed in Jaipur late on Sunday evening have given ample hint that the party was giving Pilot a long rope and willing to keep all doors open to accept his demands and get him back.
But it was Surjewala who looked disappointed as he walked out to brief the media about the decision that the party had taken. He spoke for almost four minutes to build up to the information he had come out to give. Surjewala said, “On behalf of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi we appealed that doors are open for Sachin Pilot.”
Surjewala said that on more than one occasion that Pilot was a loved and valued member of the Congress family. Even before he announced Pilot’s ouster he said, “Subah ka bhoola sham ko ghar aa jaye to use bhoola nahi kahte, sham ka bhoola agar subah ghar aa jaye to use bhi bhoola nahin kahte use parivaar ka sadasy kahte hain (a man who loses his way in the morning and comes home in the evening is not considered lost). We assured him that everything he wanted to say would be heard and solutions would be sought.”
Then came the part where the party’s angst was obvious. It clearly showed that the party felt cheated after what it had invested into Pilot.
“The affection, blessings, cooperation and political support that Sachin was given in a young age has probably not been given to anyone in the country. He joined politics in 2003 and was made an MP at 26. He was hardly 32 when he was made a minister in the Union Cabinet. He was made PCC chief at the age of 36 and deputy chief minister at 40. He was encouraged a lot in the short span of 17-18 years from 2003 to 2020.”
Surjewala went on to say, “This means that he had the personal affection and blessings of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is why he was given political strength again and again".
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Pilot thanked those who had supported him. "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today," he had written.
It now remains to be seen what Pilot's next step will be. He could join BJP or float his own party.
But if one takes into consideration the facts regarding Pilot’s career span and growth, it cannot be denied that his next destination will definitely not provide him similar affection.
