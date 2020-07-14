'No one else got the support Sachin did': How Congress bid adieu to Pilot

When a political crisis rose within the Congress and threatened to topple the Rajasthan state government, the party rushed senior leaders there to work out a solution. Randeep Singh Surjewala was in Jaipur as Sonia Gandhi’s envoy and it was amply obvious that he had been given a brief - to break the deadlock, work out a consensus, satisfy some demands and bring Sachin Pilot back into the Congress fold. His utterances over the last 72 hours since he landed in Jaipur late on Sunday evening have given ample hint that the party was giving Pilot a long rope and willing to keep all doors open to accept his demands and get him back.

But it was Surjewala who looked disappointed as he walked out to brief the media about the decision that the party had taken. He spoke for almost four minutes to build up to the information he had come out to give. Surjewala said, “On behalf of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi we appealed that doors are open for Sachin Pilot.”

Surjewala said that on more than one occasion that Pilot was a loved and valued member of the Congress family. Even before he announced Pilot’s ouster he said, “Subah ka bhoola sham ko ghar aa jaye to use bhoola nahi kahte, sham ka bhoola agar subah ghar aa jaye to use bhi bhoola nahin kahte use parivaar ka sadasy kahte hain (a man who loses his way in the morning and comes home in the evening is not considered lost). We assured him that everything he wanted to say would be heard and solutions would be sought.”