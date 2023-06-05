 Nirmala Lakshman Takes Over as Chaiperson of The Hindu Group After Malini Parthasarathy Steps Down
Nirmala Lakshman has been associated with The Hindu Group for more than four decades in various roles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
PC: The Hindu

The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited on Monday appointed Nirmala Lakshman as the chairperson of the board of directors for a period of three years. Lakshman will replace Malini Parthasarathy, who stepped down from the post after disagreement with the board. Nirmala Lakshman has been associated with The Hindu Group for more than four decades.

Lakshman "brings with her more than four decades of experience as an editor, writer, and strategist" for various publications in the organisation, The Hindu Group stated. She holds a Ph.D. in post-modern literature.

Malini's statement after leaving The Hindu

"My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking," Parthasarathy wrote in a Twitter post.

"My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting. Also my efforts were to free our narrative from entrenched ideological bias. Since I find the scope for my efforts has narrowed, I have decided to move on. I thank all my well-wishers and friends who have supported this challenging journey," she further added.

Malini's stint at The Hindu

Malini served as the Executive Editor of The Hindu on two occasions. Her most recent tenure spanned from 2015 to 2016, during which she resigned due to widespread dissatisfaction with her performance. Her initial role as a newsroom leader began in 1996 and continued until 2004, when she also held the position of Executive Editor. In July 2020, she assumed the role of Chairperson of the Board, succeeding N Ram.

