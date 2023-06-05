Malini Parthasarathy Resigns From The Hindu Group Publishing, Cites 'Narrowed Scope' For Editorial Views

Malini Parthasarathy |

Chennai: Malini Parthasarathy announced her decision to step down from her position on the board of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd on Monday, June 5. In a statement, she hinted at a disagreement with the board, expressing that she made the decision to move on because the scope for her efforts “has narrowed”.

The statement

"My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking," Parthasarathy wrote in a Twitter post.

"My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting. Also my efforts were to free our narrative from entrenched ideological bias. Since I find the scope for my efforts has narrowed, I have decided to move on. I thank all my well-wishers and friends who have supported this challenging journey," she further added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Disagreements and recent 'sengol' controversy

Over the past few decades, Malini has frequently expressed her ideological disagreements with the newspaper's Editorial and Editorial Board, often in public. Throughout this period, her primary adversary has been her cousin and the former Editor-in-Chief, N Ram.

During her recent role as Chairperson, Malini found herself involved in several disputes with the editorial team. In a recent incident, she engaged in a discussion with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy regarding The Hindu's fact-checking of the 'sengol' controversy. The newspaper had contradicted the Union government's claim that the 'sengol' was presented to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India. Gurumurthy contested the findings of the fact-checking article. Malini responded to Gurumurthy on Twitter, stating that necessary amendments would be made if the facts were found to be incorrect. This response drew criticism, with some accusing her of appeasing the government. At the time, N Ram supported the reporter who conducted the fact-check and participated in a press conference in Chennai to debunk certain claims made by the government.

Her stint at The Hindu

Malini served as the Executive Editor of The Hindu on two occasions. Her most recent tenure spanned from 2015 to 2016, during which she resigned due to widespread dissatisfaction with her performance. Her initial role as a newsroom leader began in 1996 and continued until 2004, when she also held the position of Executive Editor. In July 2020, she assumed the role of Chairperson of the Board, succeeding N Ram.

Read Also Malini Parthasarathy appointed as the new Chairperson of The Hindu; N Ram steps down