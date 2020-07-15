Malini Parthasarathy appointed as the new Chairperson of The Hindu; N Ram steps down

Malini Parthasarathy has been unanimously appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publications after N. Ram stepped down on attaining the age of 75.
Parthasarathy, a political journalist for over three decades, was the Executive Editor of the paper from 1996 to 2004, Editor from (2013-16) and the Co-Chairperson.
An MS in journalism from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a PhD from the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Parthasarathy also founded The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy.
According to a report in Business Standard, during Malini Parthasarathy's tenure as Editor, The Hindu recorded a 20 per cent increase in readership nationwide.
At the Board of Directors meeting, Parthasarathy appreciated N. Ram’s “outstanding stewardship” of the company and the 142-year-old newspaper at a time when the media industry was in turmoil. N. Ram also expressed his confidence in Parthasarathy and would succeed in fulfilling the responsibility that comes with her new position.
Meanwhile, a Twitter user congratulated Malini Parthasarathy for her appointment. "Congratulations @MaliniP the new Chairman of @the_hindu. You have remained as among the toughest and the most upright editor of TH. I am very happy for you," he wrote.
Parthasarathy thanked him and wrote, "Thanks @SriramMadras! Hope to live up to these generous words!"
