Mumbai News: City BJP opposes water tariff hike; seeks supply from reserved quota in other reservoirs

Mumbai: The Mumbai BJP has opposes the water tarif hike proposed by the BMC while welcoming the state government's decision to released the additional water from the state government quota for the city.

The total water left in all seven reservoirs that supply water for the city has gone down to just 11.76 percent on June 4, 2023. Looking at the possible scarcity situation, the city BJP had proposed that the state government should release the water from its quota in Uppar Vaitarna and Bhatsa reservoirs for the city. While responding positively to the demand, the state government has agreed to release water from its additional quota at the Upper Vaitarna reservoir. City BJP Chief Adv Ashish Shelar has thanked the state government for the decision.

मुंबई पाणीपट्टी दरवाढीला आमचा विरोध



मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने १६ जूनपासून पाणीपट्टी दरामध्ये वाढ करण्याची तयारी सुरू केली आहे. लिटरमागे २५ पैसे ते चार रुपयांपर्यंत ही वाढ प्रस्तावित आहे. आमचा या दरवाढीला तीव्र विरोध आहे. एकाबाजूला मुंबईकरांना मालमत्ता करात सूट देऊन एका हाताने द्यायचे… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) June 5, 2023

मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या धरणांमध्ये ११.७६ टक्के पाणीसाठा शिल्लक असल्याने मुंबईवर पाणी कपातीची टांगती तलवार लक्षात घेता राज्य शासनाने आपल्या कोट्यातील अप्पर वैतरणा मधील पाणी मुंबईकरांना देण्याचे मान्य केले.

मा. मुख्यमंत्री आणि उपमुख्यमंत्र्यांचे मुंबईकरांतर्फे आभार!… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) June 5, 2023

BJP seeks water to be made available from the reserved quota

Mumbai gets 3850 MLD of water from the Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi reservoirs. Mumbai's total annual demand is 14,47,636 MLD, while the total available water on June 4, 2023 is 1,74,093 MLD in all these reservoirs. Hence, the city BJP had demanded that 75 MLD should be made available for the city from the reserved quota.

Adv. Shelar met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday when he was told that the state government has agreed to release water for Mumbai from its reserved quota.

While interacting with the media Adv. Shelar informed them about the development and expressed his gratitude for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the decision.

About the hike in water tariff

Meanwhile, the BMC is contemplating water tariff hike. The administration has proposed a hike between Rs 0.25 to Rs 4 per litre and the city BJP has opposes the hike.

"We are completely against the proposed tarif hike," city BJP Chief Adv Ashish Shelar said adding that the jugglery of giving relief on one hand and raising water tariff on the other won't be tolerated by the people. "We have requested the municipal commissioner not to go ahead with the proposal," Adv. Shelar said.