NIA arrests 8 PFI members from Bihar, MP with incriminating documents

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested eight people from East Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar and seized incriminating documents related to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

This came even as the agency continued searches for the second consecutive day and claimed to have "busted a PFI module planning targeted killings and disrupting communal harmony" following the movement of stones meant to be used in the Ram temple at Ayodhya last week.

3 members arrested from Bhopal

Meanwhile, two PFI members were arrested in Bhopal on Saturday, while the third was arrested after being brought on production warrant from Aurangabad (in Maharashtra) in connection with a case registered by the MP Police's Special Task Force last year, according to an official.

PFI involved in violent, unlawful activities

PFI leaders, according to the NIA, were involved in violent and unlawful activities. They had assembled to disrupt communal harmony and had arranged for weapons and ammunition, according to the agency.

The arms and ammunition were handed over to a trainer, Yakoob, who had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video that was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, the agency said. Other Facebook users had trolled the tainted posts, it contended. The NIA arrested Yakoob on Sunday.

Three arrested from MP

The three accused arrested from Madhya Pradesh have been identified as Gulam Rasool Shah (37), a resident of Dhar district, Sajid Khan aka Gulam Nabi (56), a resident of Indore, and Parvez Khan (30), from Aurangabad, an official said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the official said.

The official said Parvez Khan was associated with PFI since 2017 and came to Madhya Pradesh as the physical endurance (PE) instructor of the banned organisation to impart training on several occasions. Gulam Rasool was an active member of PFI and used to urge people to work for the organisation by visiting various areas of the state, he said. Gulam Nabi was looking after the PFI's financial management in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The three accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to police remand till February 8.

