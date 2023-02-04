Bhopal: Three more PFI members arrested by ATS

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti Terrorist Squad arrested three more members of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), said the police here on Saturday. On Thursday late night, the police had arrested one of the accused Wasid Khan (26) from Bhopal.

The officials said that on Saturday, the ATS arrested Gulam Rasul (37) a native of Bankaner of Manawar tehsil of Dhar and Sajid Khan (56) a resident of Indore. Both the accused were arrested from Bhopal. The third accused Gulam Nabi, (59) a resident of Juni Indore is also arrested from Bhopal. The accused is active member of the PFI and he was having the charge of ‘financial management’ along with PFI leader Karim Bekriwala. He used to give provocative speeches during the programmes.

The ATS found the involvement of accused Parvez Khan (30) a resident of Aurangabad of Maharashtra. He was in the in the jail and was brought to Bhopal on the protection warrant.

Parvez had joined the PFI in 2017, through the then district president of Aurangabad Nasir Nadwi. Later he was appointed as district secretary of Aurangabad.

Haidar Habib of Karnataka and Parvez had made several visits to MP to complete the ‘PE instructor’ course. The three were arrested and presented in the Court, which ordered their police remand till February 8.