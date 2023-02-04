e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Three more PFI members arrested by ATS

Bhopal: Three more PFI members arrested by ATS

One more PFI member brought from Aurangabad

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti Terrorist Squad arrested three more members of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), said the police here on Saturday. On Thursday late night, the police had arrested one of the accused Wasid Khan (26) from Bhopal.

The officials said that on Saturday, the ATS arrested Gulam Rasul (37) a native of Bankaner of Manawar tehsil of Dhar and Sajid Khan (56) a resident of Indore. Both the accused were arrested from Bhopal. The third accused Gulam Nabi, (59) a resident of Juni Indore is also arrested from Bhopal. The accused is active member of the PFI and he was having the charge of ‘financial management’ along with PFI leader Karim Bekriwala. He used to give provocative speeches during the programmes.

The ATS found the involvement of accused Parvez Khan (30) a resident of Aurangabad of Maharashtra. He was in the in the jail and was brought to Bhopal on the protection warrant.

Parvez had joined the PFI in 2017, through the then district president of Aurangabad Nasir Nadwi. Later he was appointed as district secretary of Aurangabad.

Haidar Habib of Karnataka and Parvez had made several visits to MP to complete the ‘PE instructor’ course. The three were arrested and presented in the Court, which ordered their police remand till February 8.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ready to join hands with Bharti to put an end to drinking menace in state, says Congress MLA...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Three more PFI members arrested by ATS

Bhopal: Three more PFI members arrested by ATS

Bhopal: Minor rapes & kills 58-yr-old woman to avenge humiliation

Bhopal: Minor rapes & kills 58-yr-old woman to avenge humiliation

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress poached in Umaria forest area

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress poached in Umaria forest area

Madhya Pradesh: Three months old girl dies after Daagna in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Three months old girl dies after Daagna in Shahdol

Mining contract: Whether Panchayats will get it or there will be Tehsil-wise allocation

Mining contract: Whether Panchayats will get it or there will be Tehsil-wise allocation