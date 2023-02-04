Bhopal: Arrested PFI member was on ATS target for four months

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrested PFI activist from Bhopal was the right hand of Nasir Nadwi, the PFI coordinator in Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh, officials said here on Saturday.

Wasid Khan (26), the state general secretary of PFI’s legal wing, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), native of Sheopur district in Gwalior-Chambal region, was arrested by MP ATS in Bhopal on late Thursday night. The accused was produced before the court on Friday, which remanded him to 5-day custody.

According to sources, Wasid Khan was associated with PFI since 2017 and attended all the secret meetings of outfit in Bhopal. He was on MP ATS watch list for the past four months and the anti-terror squad’s team finally managed to track and nab him following specific inputs on Thursday late night.

With Wasid, all the 19 men associated with the PFI have been arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh (particularly Malwa region) including Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Bhopal, Shajapur and Neemuch districts in connection with a case registered by MP ATS at the STF/ATS police station in Bhopal on September 26, 2022, just two days before the union home ministry banned the PFI.

The case was registered under Sections 121A, 153B, 120B of IPC and Sections 13(1)(b) of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

