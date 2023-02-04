Madhya Pradesh: Absconding PFI member arrested from Bhopal

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A member of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested from Bhopal on Friday. He was absconding in the case registered at ATN/STF. After the arrest, he was produced before the court which sent him to police remand till February 8.

The accused was identified as Wasid Khan (26) son of Babu Khan, a resident of Sheopur. He was staying in Bhopal as of now. He came in contact with the banned PFI in 2017. Wasid used to participate in all the programmes and secret meetings held by the PFI. He was constantly in touch with senior office-bearers of the organization. In 2019, he joined the PFI’s legal wing, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO). Currently, he is state general secretary of the NCHRO.

Wasid was absconding in the case registered against banned PFI members under sections 121 (A), 153 (B), 120 B and 13 (1), (B), 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Notably, some members of the Social Democratic Party of India were arrested from Old Bhopal (Shahjehanabad) in September last year. They were suspected to be in touch with the PFI.

