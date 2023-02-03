Bhopal: Bank relationship manager arrested for duping woman, daughter of Rs 92 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber crime officials have arrested a man posted as a relationship manager at HDFC Bank for duping an elderly woman and her daughter of Rs 92 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The accused had scanned their Aadhaar and PAN cards and opened a fake bank account in their name.

According to officials, complainant Indra Sharma (81), a resident of Chunabhatti, had sold a portion of her land in 2019. She received Rs 92 lakh on selling the land and was planning to invest the sum in Mutual Funds. Sharma came in contact with Sanjay Thakur, a relationship manager at HDFC.

Thakur assured Sharma of providing her 10 to 12 per cent profit on investing in Mutual Funds and sought copies of PAN card of her and that of her daughter. He scanned the documents and opened a fake account in Sharma’s name, in which he asked her to deposit the amount.

Later, Thakur transferred the entire amount to HDFC and ICICI providential Mutual Funds and purchased a car worth Rs 20 lakh, a cell phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a watch worth Rs 50,000 with the money.

When Sharma approached the police regarding this, the case was unearthed, after which the police arrested Thakur. Thakur confessed to committing the fraud, after which all his possessions were seized.