Bhopal: 10% Reporting rate of cyber crimes in city, leads to delayed investigation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though 25 to 30 cyber fraud cases take place daily in state capital, people complain late, which delays investigation, officials of the district cyber crime branch said.

The fact came to light a day after the city reported three major cyber fraud casess, which took place few years back but were recorded on Thursday. The total amount that complainants lost to cyber fraudsters in all the three cases added up to be Rs 7.34 lakh. The cyber cops are sceptical of apprehending the accused in reported cases, as one of them took place in 2020 and the remaining two surfaced in 2022.

Officials incharge of cyber crime helpline said that out of 30 cases reported per day, only three to four persons were aware and approached police as soon as they came to know they were cheated. Rest were either unaware or avoided approaching police on time.

As per reports, majority of cyber crime victims are businessmen who fear loss of consumers’ confidence if the fraud is unveiled. Another category of cyber crime, which witnesses low reporting rate are sextortion scams, which damage reputation of married and elderly people.

As for less educated, people do not even realise that they had been defrauded.

Report within 30 minutes: ADCP

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan stated that cyber frauds should be reported within 30 to 45 minutes. If cyber crime is reported soon, police can contact bank and recover money lost by complainant.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)