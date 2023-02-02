Bhopal: Class 11 student attempts suicide, saved by ASI

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tormented after being labelled as a ‘thief’, a student of class 11 attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of a building in Kolar locality of the city, the Kolar police said on Thursday.

The boy, however, fell on an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kolar police station and was saved. The ASI sustained injuries in a bid to save the boy.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kolar police station, Chandrakant Patel said that the boy was arrested by Shahpura police in 2022 on charges of theft. As the boy was a minor then, no arrest was made in the case. However, the allegation on the boy led to his defamation and all his co-classmates used to tease him by calling him ‘chor’ (thief).

Parents of the boy also levelled allegations on the school management, stating that it had barred him from coming to school and had allowed him to show up at the school just for exams.

SHO Patel added that the boy had even uploaded a post on his social media handle on Wednesday, a day before attempting the extreme step. He said that in the post, the boy had addressed his mother and had written that possibly he will not survive the next day.

As the boy jumped off the building located adjacent to his school, he fell on an ASI named Jai Kumar and was saved. However, ASI Kumar sustained injuries on his chest and hands in a bid to save him. Both of them were referred to the hospital for treatment.