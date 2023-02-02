e-Paper Get App
Bhopal's Islam Nagar will now be known as Jagdishpur, MP govt changes name with immediate effect

The name of Islam Nagar was changed with immediate effect by the Madhya Pradesh government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Rani Kamla Pati Railway Station |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday issued a a gazette notification in which it announced changing the name of ‘Islam Nagar’ village located in Bhopal district with immediate effect. Now ‘Islam Nagar’ village will be known as ‘Jagdishpur’ village.

In the past, ‘Islam Nagar’ used to be the capital of princely state of Bhopal, ruins of the palaces built by Nawab Dost Mohammad Khan, who founded Bhopal, are still present in ‘Islam Nagar’.

Dost Mohammad Khan named it as 'Islam Nagar'

Islam Nagar is situated in the middle of Bhopal- Berasia road which is 14kms from Bhopal city. Earlier, Islam Nagar was known as Jagdishpur which was established by local Rajput chieftains in 18th century but later, Dost Mohammad Khan named it ‘Islam Nagar’.

article-image

