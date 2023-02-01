Bhopal: ‘Special savings scheme welcome but nothing to control prices’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fixed-duration, fixed-interest rate, special savings scheme for women, announced in the Union Budget, has come in for praise from women in the city. Women, ranging from homemakers to working women to entrepreneurs, told Free Press that emphasis on skill development and on strengthening SHGs and start-ups were also appreciable.

Excerpts:

Shibani Ghosh, director, Parvarish - the Museum School |

I am all praise for the New Savings Scheme announced for women in this year’s budget. The emphasis on skill development is good. To enable women self-help groups (SHGs) to reach the next stage of empowerment, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman-package of assistance to traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualised. This will enable them to improve quality, scale-up and widen the reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain. Tax rebate on income up to Rs 7 lakh is welcome. It is also heartening to note that budget has been allocated for physical libraries for children.

Meeta Mallik, Founder, SETU, The Bridge |

It is a very good budget for women on the margins. It is good to hear that the government will focus on SHGs. Stress on skill development will be a big support for start-ups. By promoting millets, the government has created huge livelihood opportunities for women of rural areas.

Babita Niranjan, doctor |

Talking of the health sector, the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission is a welcome step. Establishing nursing colleges will help to ensure adequate availability of paramedics in rural areas. The announcement to promote research in pharmaceuticals will help us fight diseases. The budget has something for everyone.

Manisha Anand, entrepreneur |

As a woman entrepreneur, I would like to welcome the introduction of Mahila Samman Savings Schemes, which will have a fixed maturity of two years with a fixed interest of 7.5 per cent per annum. The deposit can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child. As an academic trainer, I would like to appreciate this step.

Sucheta Singh, homemaker |

The reduction in income tax rates will help improve the financial status of low and middle-income families. The money saved from taxes can be used for improving living standard. This will help middle class families live a better life. However, it is a matter of concern that no steps have been announced for controlling prices.

