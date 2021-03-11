NEET UG 2021: Dates to be out this week; keep these documents ready while filling application form

In the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was conducted in September last year. The entrance exam is usually conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May.
However, this year, as of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the dates for NEET-UG 2021.
The dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released this week, NDTV reported.
NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.
Once the NTA declares the dates for NEET 2021, the application process will start on its official website.
Here are the documents that will be required to apply for the exam:
Candidates must have a valid email id and a mobile number to generate the OTP and also to create an account on the NTA website
The soft copy of government authorized copy like- Aadhaar card, Passport, Ration card
The scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb
The scanned image of the signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb
The scanned image of the left-hand thumb Impression of the candidate should be in JPG format and the Image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb
The scanned image of the Class 10th certificate of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb
The scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb
The fee can be paid by Credit Card/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PAYTM.