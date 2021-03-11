NEET UG 2021: Dates to be out this week; keep these documents ready while filling application form

In the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was conducted in September last year. The entrance exam is usually conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May.

However, this year, as of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the dates for NEET-UG 2021.

The dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released this week, NDTV reported.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.

Once the NTA declares the dates for NEET 2021, the application process will start on its official website.