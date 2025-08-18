Dog Disrupts Passenger Train In Bihar’s Raxaul, Causing Over An Hour’s Delay

A dog tied inside a train coach caused delays and disruption for passengers in Bihar’s Raxaul. According to reports, the Samastipur-bound train was held up for over an hour after railway staff discovered the canine secured to a seat, leaving them unsure how to handle the situation.

The train was scheduled to depart Raxaul station at 6:50 am. However, minutes before departure, passengers noticed a white dog tied inside one of the coaches. As travellers began boarding, the dog barked aggressively and attempted to lunge at them, causing alarm.

After being alerted, railway personnel attempted to remove the dog but struggled for hours to safely extract the agitated animal. Ultimately, the coach was left vacant, and the train departed at 8:10 am—with the dog still tied inside.

Passengers filmed the incident, and the footage quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism over the apparent abandonment of the dog by its owner. Railway authorities have launched an investigation, condemning the act as both hazardous and disruptive to operations.