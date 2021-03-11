NEET 2021: Dates to be out this week; click here for previous year cut-offs and trends

The dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released this week, NDTV reported.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May. However, this year the schedule for the exam has not yet been released by the NTA.

While speaking to NDTV, about the NEET 2021 dates, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said the schedule for NEET 2021 will be announced this week.

Joshi also stated that the exam will be held only once a year.

NEET Previous Year Cut-Off

Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Undergraduate Seats (MBBS/BDS) will be eligible only for the online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.