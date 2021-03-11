NEET UG 2021: Medical entrance to be held only once a year

Following the announcement of four attempts this year for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET-UG 2021 too.

However, while speaking to NDTV, about the NEET-UG 2021, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi stated that the exam will be held once a year.

Joshi also informed me that the schedule of the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2021, will be announced this week.

Earlier, while speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education had said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

In February, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

NEET-UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.