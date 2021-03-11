JEE Main 2021: NTA expected to release admit card for March session soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main's March session soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For the February session of JEE Main, which was held from 23 to 26 February 2021, the admit cards were released on February 11. Now, with the March session just a few days away, NTA is expected to release the admit cards soon.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first session was held between February 23 and 26, the next ones will take place between March 15 and 18, April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

During the March and April sessions, only B.E./B.Tech. exam will be held. B.Planning and B.Arch. exams will be conducted again in the May session.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A new window will open.

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.