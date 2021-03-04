QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay emerges as best institute in country by subject

According to the QS World University ranking by subject 2021, the IIT-Bombay has emerged as the best institutes in the country.

Launched yetserday, the QS World University Rankings 2021 features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world, ranked based on a methodology that assesses each institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers.

While the Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) continues its record-breaking streak at number one - the ninth year in a row it’s achieved this feat - the big story this year is the impressive gains made by Asian universities. 26 institutions from the continent now feature in the global top 100, more than ever before.

Followed by IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have achieved 185th and 193rd rank worldwide.

In Arts and Humanities, the University of Oxford has topped the list. In India, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood first, followed by the University of Delhi and IIT Bombay.

In the life sciences and medicine category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) bagged the 248th spot.