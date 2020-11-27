IIT Indore maintains 188th position in QS Asia Rankings

Indore: While IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi slipped down, IIT Indore has succeeded in maintaining its 188th position in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021.
IIT Bombay, which got 34th rank in Rankings 2020, slipped three notches down to settle on 37th position this year.
Similarly, IIT Delhi went down from its position of 43 to 47 and Indian Institute of Science from its position of 51 to 56 rank. Many other institutes also slipped down in the ranking but IIT Indore managed to maintain its position if not shot up.
IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said “This has been possible due to the sustained efforts of faculty members, students, and staff. I urge the entire community to further enhance their efforts to take the institute into newer heights. We have improved our performance in the Academic Reputation and Papers per Faculty and will work hard to further improve our performance in other parameters as well.”
As many as 650 institutions from 18 locations across Asia featured in the rankings. The criteria for included six parameters including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations Per faculty, International Faculty and International Students.
