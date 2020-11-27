IIT Indore maintains 188th position in QS Asia Rankings

Indore: While IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi slipped down, IIT Indore has succeeded in maintaining its 188th position in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021.

IIT Bombay, which got 34th rank in Rankings 2020, slipped three notches down to settle on 37th position this year.

Similarly, IIT Delhi went down from its position of 43 to 47 and Indian Institute of Science from its position of 51 to 56 rank. Many other institutes also slipped down in the ranking but IIT Indore managed to maintain its position if not shot up.