No practical classes for IIT-Indore students till April

Indore: While it assured students that their teaching and learning won’t be comprised due to Covid-19 situation, Indian Institute of Technology Indore stated that practical classes won’t be held for first year students even as coronavirus cases are once again on the rise.

“Like other institutes, IIT Indore is also holding online classes due to Covid-19 situation. As practical can’t be held online so the same has been suspended till April, 2021 for first year students,” said Sunil Kumar, PRO, IIT Indore.

The institute conducted the online orientation programme of new BTech students on Thursday. As many as 351 students registered at IIT Indore for the course.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said, “The world is going through an unprecedented situation and the Institute is forced to have an online orientation owing to the pandemic situation. Online learning would be the future, hence, methodologies are being designed for teaching and learning.

“Consider online classes as actual physical classes, isolate yourself from other works and make notes as you would have made in a physical class. However, there will be no compromise in terms of teaching and learning. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the students do not suffer any academic loss and the academic and research activities are being conducted in a time bound manner.”

“Knowledge is more important information, hence it is vital that the students focus more on gaining knowledge. I urge the students to focus on their performance as your potential has already been judged and your JEE rank is history now. Hence focus ahead and continue working hard. Other than conventional lectures tutorials will also be conducted, and students should take it seriously and clear all the doubts.

“ IIT Indore has research-oriented teaching curriculum with the seventh semester dedicated for research-oriented projects, hence the students should go beyond their limits to reach the zenith.”

The Institute has five engineering disciplines i.e. Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science with 82, 85, 87, 53 and 53 seats respectively and out of 360 students allotted for IIT Indore, 9 BTech. preparatory students will join at IIT Kanpur for one year of preparatory course and later will join at IIT Indore for BTech programme in 2021.

The opening rank of Computer Science Engineering is 582, Electrical Engineering is 2237, Mechanical Engineering is 4269, Civil Engineering is 5701 and Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science is 7814.

The students were also oriented on the Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Training & Placement, International, Safety & Security, Hostels and Medical facilities by the respective Heads of the Section.