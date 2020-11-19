Madhya Pradesh: Last day for documents submission in colleges extended

BHOPAL: The department of higher education has extended the last date for submission of documents in the colleges to December 12.

Earlier the last date for submitting original documents for admissions was November 24. Several colleges were demanding Transfer Certificate (TC) for admission- especially in B.Ed courses. Barkatullah University hasn’t declared the results yet therefore colleges were not issuing the TC to students.

Students had complained about it at several platforms. Considering the complaints now, the last date for submitting documents has been extended to December 12. Officials of the higher education department are optimistic that the Barkatullah University will be able to declare the result by then.