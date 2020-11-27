Madhya Pradesh: No big weddings in Indore due to Covid-19 guidelines; those associated with the wedding industry face crunch

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Indore, the district administration decided to limit the number of guests to 250 for marriage functions in the city. It has raised concerns for people associated with the wedding business.

Following the decision, many weddings have been reorganised with limited guests in accordance with the safety protocols leading to an employment crisis for thousands of people associated with tents, band instruments and catering services.

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla's son Akash is getting married in Indore on December 9 and it could have been a hyped affair if not for the pandemic. For this event, 25 thousand invitation cards were distributed and about 50,000 guests were expected to arrive.

In view of this Covid guidelines, MLA Sanjay Shukla cancelled the celebration and said that they will follow the state rules.

"The wedding was supposed to be organised on 5 acres of land since the administration had previously said the event venue should be double the number of guests. But now only 250 people are allowed. For two months we were preparing for the wedding, but now we are calling everyone and apologizing," Sanjay Shukla told ANI.

However, Shukla mentioned that he has invited many prominent ministers, industrialists, Congress and BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh.

Catering plays another important role during weddings. 'Ayojan Caterers' from Indore, which provides services at many big-budget weddings in the city, have employed hundreds of workers under them. They are also facing a financial crunch due to the pandemic guidelines.

"We have been sitting without work since March, the next 15 days of weddings were expected to bring good business, but as Covid-19 cases grew, large events are getting cancelled. An event employs a staff of at least 250 to 300 people, including cookware, table-serving staff and cook-maker, which their families thrive on. But now only 50 to 75 people are getting employment. Some people have postponed their events early next year due to the infection, while many have shortened the event scale," Shailendra Gupta, owner - Ayojan Caterers, told ANI.

Gupta said that they were working as per the health guidelines, putting four chairs instead of six on a table, along with sanitizers, masks, gloves, face shield, cape are also being given to the staff. In addition, the temperature check is done.

"This year's losses will be compensated only after two years of good business. There are weddings from April to June next year, but if the virus continues its spread then our business will not revive at all," he added.

Meanwhile, people associated with music and band entourage in weddings have been unemployed for eight months, They were given conditional permission by the district administration to play band at weddings a few days ago, but now many wedding organisers have cancelled the music and band performance due to the latest guidelines.

"The wedding season started on November 25 and will continue till December 11, after which we will have no work for the next four months. But due to the new guidelines, there is little hope of work even during the current wedding season. The night shows are all cancelled, with some calling the band during the daytime," Abdul Salam Naushad, President of Madhya Pradesh Band Baja Mahasangh, told ANI.

"The economic condition of the band is not good, some people committed suicide due to unemployment. There are about 123 band groups in Indore, where thousands of people earn their living. The administration gave permission to conduct the weddings but due to fewer guests, people are not calling the band," he added.