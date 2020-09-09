NEET Super Speciality 2020 Admit Card to be released soon at nbe.edu.in - Check out details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to release NEET Super Speciality exams 2020 admit cards soon.
Aspirants can download their hall tickets from NBE's official website - nbe.edu.in.
NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to DM or MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016.
The registration for NEET SS 2020 commenced on August 3.
The test will comprise 40% questions from eligible feeder-broad specialty courses and 60% from super specialty courses selected by candidates.
The exams slated to be held on September 15 will ensure that the test takes place with all social distancing norms kept in mind. It is a computer-based test.
Candidates can also take NEET SS mock tests which is available on NBE's official website to get well-versed with the format of the test.
The admit card went live on the website on September 8. However, the link became inactive few minutes later.
How to download NEET SS Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Select the tab that shows NEET - SS
Step 3: Login to the applicant portant by filling out user ID and password
Step 4: Hit the submit button and download the NEET SS 2020 admit card