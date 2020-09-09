NEET Super Speciality 2020 Admit Card to be released soon at nbe.edu.in - Check out details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to release NEET Super Speciality exams 2020 admit cards soon.

Aspirants can download their hall tickets from NBE's official website - nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to DM or MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016.

The registration for NEET SS 2020 commenced on August 3.