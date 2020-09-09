'What a disgrace': As SC green-lights NEET, Subramanian Swamy says several lakh students skipped JEE

In yet another blow for those who had sought a deferment of exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to intervene for the upcoming NEET exam, adding that now, "everything is over". The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on September 13 and many had submitted petitions seeking its postponement.

The issue has, in recent weeks seen many political leaders, students and even international activists urge the government to postpone exams amid the pandemic. While some, including Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had continued their efforts even as the Joint Entrance Examination went ahead, this too had not borne fruit.