Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Congress Expelled Former Minister & Party Secretary

Jaipur: Taking disciplinary action for anti-party activities during the Loksabha elections, the Rajasthan Congress has expelled former minister Amin Khan and former party secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat from the party for six years.

The action has been taken on the complainant of party candidates of Barmer and Jalore. Amin Khan is a five-time MLA from the Shiv assembly seat that comes under the Barmer Loksabha constituency. He has been made accused of opposing Congress candidate Umedaram Beniwal in the elections and giving a statement in favour of independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Amin Khan upset with party

Amin Khan was annoyed with the party as it has cancelled the expulsion of Fateh Khan who contested against him in the assembly election. Fateh Khan was the district president of Congress but became rebellious after he was denied the ticket.

Former state secretary of the party Balendu Singh Shekhawat has been expelled as the complainant of former CM Ashok Gehlot's son and party's Jalore candidate Vaibhav Gehlot. Shekhawat is the son of former assembly speaker and Sachin Pilot loyalist Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Balendu was seeking a ticket from Jalore.