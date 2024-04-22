Jodhpur Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date | FPJ

Jodhpur: The phase two of Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26, 2024. While Rajasthan has total 25 seats, 12 of those went to polls on April 19. Remaining 13 will go to polls on April 26 during phase 2. One of the most important constituencies to watch for during phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is Jodhpur.

The constituency has 8 assembly segments that include, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran. Apart from Pakaran that falls in Jaisalmer district, others fall in Jodhpur district. Rural population accounts for 58% of the constituency while urban population accupies 42% of the constituency.

Jodhpur has has 8 assembly segments | FPJ

BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat vs Congress' Karan Singh Uchiyarda

Jodhpur has seen the dominance of both Congress and BJP from time to time. This time it is going to be a tough fight between BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Congress. Jodhpur constituency was traditionally a Congress hold where BJP built inroads in 2014.

BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat vs Congress' Karan Singh Uchiyarda | FPJ

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a stalwart in Rajasthan politics, has been a five time winner from Jodhpur. However, BJP, breaking all records emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat secured victory in Jodhpur for two consecutive terms, defeating Chandresh Kumari of the Congress marking a new beginning in the history of Jodhpur with a successful entry of the BJP.

Past election results

In 2019, BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won the elections with 7,88, 888 votes (5836%) by a margin of 2,97, 156 votes defeating Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot. Voter turn out in 2019 was 13,47,933. In 2014 too, BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat clinched victory defeating Congress' Chandresh Kumari Katoch by a margin of 4,10,051 votes. Chandresh Kumari Katoch had won the 2009 elections on Congress ticket who turned out to be a runner-up in 2014.

Jodhpur: Past election results | FPJ

The counting of the votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.