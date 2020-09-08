JEE Main 2020 answer key: NTA releases official answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here is how you can check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the official JEE Main answer key 2020 at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam last week can now check the JEE Main answer key 2020 by logging into their JEE NTA account.

This is the official answer key, unlike earlier answer keys released by coaching institutes such as Resonance. Students who have taken the JEE Mains can check the answer key and calculate their estimated score.

Main 2020 is held for admission to BTech and BArch courses in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). JEE Main is an online computer-based exam. Students are also qualified to sit in JEE Advanced exam for IITs based on the score in JAA Mains.

JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6.

Steps to download the JEE Main answer key 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘View Question Paper And Challange Answer Key’ link.

Step 3. Select the option to login with application number of date of birth.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit’. The JEE Main answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the JEE Main answer key 2020.